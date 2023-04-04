'They look at sixes and sevens without Halkett and Gordon'

The Hearts medical room has been a place this season, but Barry Anderson insists the continuous long-list of absentees cannot be used an excuse for a recent dip in form.

Chatting on the Scottish Football podcast, the Edinburgh Evening News journalist highlighted just a handful of the injuries that have bruised Robbie Neilson's side, and the impact those have had.

"Any defence in Scotland is going to miss Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett," he said. "That’s not a slight on people like Zander Clark who has come to fill in in goal or Toby Sibbick who’s come in at centre-back in Halkett’s place.

"The simple fact is that you don’t replace those guys when they get injured mid-season. They can’t get replaced. You can’t go out in January and sign another Craig Gordon or Craig Halkett unless you’ve £4-5 million to spend.

"Their absences are badly missed by Hearts and you can see that in the way that they’re defending at the moment. Every cross-ball, every high-ball is a problem for them... they look at sixes and sevens every time there’s a ball put in to the penalty area.

"When Halkett’s there, he’s the one who will go and head things clear, put his body on the line, he’s got that physicality, he’s got the aggression. We all know what Craig Gordon does whenever there’s a shot coming near his goal he’s inevitably getting there and stopping it."

Anderson also mentioned a couple players fans would be forgiven for forgetting are still at the Jambos, given their lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"Liam Boyce’s goals up front have been a miss as well plus just his general craft. Beni Baningime in midfield is such an important player for Hearts, who’s almost been forgotten about because he’s been out so long, to get him back at any stage is going to be a huge bonus for them.

"The injuries are a valid point but I don’t think anybody can use them as an excuse because there’s still a very good squad there that should be capable of finishing third."