Former Liverpool and Chelsea midfielder Bolo Zenden says the Reds' goalless draw with Chelsea was "awful to watch".

"If you look at Liverpool, I guess they are the ones most happy with the points but both teams were very sloppy in their passing - they couldn’t get three, four passes together," Zended told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It was awful to watch and sums up where both teams are at, at the minute.

"Jurgen Klopp has been so successful at the club, so I don’t believe there is trouble within the squad, as sometimes you get noises in the dressing room that they are unhappy with the manager and stuff.

"I don’t believe that is the case. He even said himself that even if I didn’t have these seasons I wouldn’t be here myself. He has got the success behind him but that doesn’t mean he will stay in the job forever.

"I guess they will have to go back to scratch and start all over again to get things freshened up with the team and sorted out over summer and make a new start."

