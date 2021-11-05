'The goal Hazard scored was one of the best I've ever seen'

Murray and Tav, from Brighton indie band FUR, are this week's challengers to BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson and they've predicted the results of this weekend's Premier League matches.

Singer Murray is a Chelsea fan and he recalls some of his favourite memories following the Blues.

"I was brought up to support Chelsea," Murray told BBC Sport. "My dad and grandad were both fans as well.

"My grandad is from Scotland and followed Hibs too, because he lived in Edinburgh, but I just got into Chelsea more with them being on TV a lot more when I was a kid."

Murray's favourite Chelsea game is the infamous 'Battle of the Bridge' from 2016, when a Chelsea victory ended Tottenham's chances of winning the title.

"That was such a special night," he said. "The goal Eden Hazard scored was one of the best I've ever seen and the occasion was obviously great.

"Then there was Didier Drogba's penalty to win the Champions League in 2012, and winning it again this year was amazing too - the game itself and also before kick-off, when I saw the team that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had picked."

