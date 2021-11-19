Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

No-one is writing Norwich off, but we know they are a yo-yo club - and they do too.

Dean Smith can have a good go at keeping them up but he has clearly been appointed as someone who is capable of winning promotion if they do go down.

As with the other two clubs to have just changed their manager, you will get raised performance levels from Norwich here - certainly in terms of effort and endeavour.

I don't think it will be enough for them to beat Southampton though. Saints have been solid of late, and I'd be surprised if they left Carrow Road empty-handed.

Zuzu's prediction: It's going to be hard for Smith to have a big impact at Norwich this season - they are bottom for a reason. I'd love to see him turn things around though. 0-1

