John Murray, BBC Radio 5 Live football correspondent

They won their first three Premier League matches this season - albeit all by a narrow score of 1-0 - but, nevertheless, that's the sort of stuff anyone would want in a managerial job.

Yet here we are, 17 matches in, and Nuno Espirito Santo is gone.

There was that feeling, I think, in the aftermath and during the latter stages of the defeat on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that it was almost an inevitability that this would not last long.

And indeed it's only lasted a matter of hours since the end of that match.