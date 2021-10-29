Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo says he will not publicly discuss the futures of midfielders Harry Winks and Dele Alli despite growing speculation they could leave Spurs.

Alli, 25, has not featured in the league since playing 45 minutes against Arsenal in September.

Winks, 25, has played just 60 minutes in the Premier League this season and has described the situation as "tough".

Asked about their futures, Nuno said: “We are talking about January. So far away.

"We have to focus on what we have to do now. With all the players. The personal situations of the players I will address with them personally.

"I speak when I have to speak, in private, say the things. Listen to the thing that the players have to say and this is how we deal with things. Not here, probably you will never see me in a press conference addressing issues with players. I take care of them personally.”

Tottenham host Manchester United on Sunday and you can read more on what Premier League managers have had to say in our build-up page here.