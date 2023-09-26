Guardiola on Phillips, rotation and Foden's 'big mistake'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manager Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Carabao Cup third-round tie at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

  • Guardiola confirmed midfielder Kalvin Phillips will make only his fifth start for the club in the absence of the suspended Rodri: "Rodri will be missed and his consistency is really important. He will help us breathe." Phillips has struggled for regular minutes since his £45m move from Leeds United last year, and two of his previous starts came at the end of last season after City had already won the Premier League.

  • The City boss said Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic are set to be involved after recovering from their recent injuries: "Jack is much better - Mateo as well. I don’t know how many minutes they will play, but it will be from the beginning or the second half."

  • On plans to rotate his players to help balance a tough schedule: "The matches against Wolves, Leipzig and Arsenal are much more important, so the guys who didn’t play much will play. We’ll travel there to win the game, but I have to consider the effort in this period and if they're going to get injured again, otherwise we’ll be in trouble."

  • On Phil Foden's aim to win every trophy available, Guardiola said: "Phil is so young to understand. If you’re still in all the competitions in May, you can think about it - but right now it’s a big mistake."

