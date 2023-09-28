Mackay on 'incredible' refereeing decisions, injuries & staying positive
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premiership visit of Hearts.
Here are the key points:
He spoke to the Scottish FA head of referees Crawford Allan after challenges on Josh Sims and Josh Reid went unpunished in last night's League Cup defeat to Aberdeen went unpunished.
Mackay described it as "incredible" and says Aberdeen could have had two players sent off if VAR had been in use.
Sims and Reid left hospital this morning. Sims has had his leg stitched up while Reid injured his foot.
Mackay says back-to-back defeats to Aberdeen won't dent the positivity at the club after a good start to the season, highlighting the "strong mentality" in the group.
He doesn’t expect anything other than tough game against Hearts in Dingwall this weekend.
It is another big game against a city club with a much bigger budget than County's, with Mackay adding: "Every game we play, we are generally seen as the underdogs."