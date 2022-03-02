Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

After two fifth-place finishes for Leicester in the past two seasons, there has been a downturn this season. They have looked a soft touch at times at the back, with the gradual sapping of confidence taking away their attacking verve.

They had shipped 25 goals in 11 games on the road and had also conceded a league-high 18 times from set-pieces.

This result - and the performance to earn it - was crucial, coming against a side with two wins and a draw from the past three matches, scrapping for every point and providing a stern tests from corners and free-kicks.

As pleasing for Brendan Rodgers as the two goals - both superbly taken by substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy - will be the way his side kept the Clarets contained.

Burnley were kept to half-chances, with only Maxwel Cornet's disallowed tap-in, another poked effort from the Ivorian dropping wide and Wout Weghorst failing to convert at the back post shortly after Leicester's opener all they offered in attack.

Sean Dyche's side will need to regroup for another tough home game on Saturday against Chelsea, where they will again hope to claw their way out of the bottom three.