Transfer news: Magpies eye Lille forward David
Newcastle - along with Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan - are eyeing a move for Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David (TuttoMercatoWeb - in Italian), external
But the Magpies' hopes of signing Wales midfielder Brennan Johnson have faded with Nottingham Forest increasing their efforts to get him to sign a new deal. (Mirror), external
Meanwhile, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defender Fabian Schar are on the verge of signing new contracts at St James' Park. (Telegraph), external