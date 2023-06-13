Callum McGregor says the “magnitude” of Celtic’s treble success is only just sinking in for him.

McGregor captained the club to a domestic clean sweep last season before manager Ange Postecoglou was lured south by Spurs.

“It’s been an amazing season, something everybody who was involved should be hugely proud of and I'm sure in the years to come you'll sit back and realise how special an achievement it was for everyone,” McGregor told Celtic TV.

“In football you don't get a lot of time to sit back and reflect, it's just relentless, but maybe during the off season where you're having a holiday is the time where it just sort of hits you and the magnitude of what you've done and what the club have achieved.

“You can sit there, relax and enjoy yourself knowing that you managed to deliver that for the club and so you get a little bit of satisfaction in that."

The Scottish Cup final win over Inverness CT sealed Celtic's world-record eighth treble - and McGregor's first as skipper - and the 29-year-old revealed his over-riding feeling was relief.

“It was probably one of the most emotional that I've been on a football pitch," he added.

"When we’d scored the third goal with sort of three four minutes to go, you just get a rush of relief come through you.

“It was a long period that six months after the World Cup so there was a lot of bodies struggling as well, physically, mentally, trying to get to the finish line, but when Jota scored that third one, there was a lot of relief in that moment.

"It’s something I'm so proud of, that's the job, that's the responsibility that I felt when I took over and I wanted to be a successful Celtic captain.

"Nobody wants to take it and things fall apart around them. I wanted to make sure that I tried to help as many people along the way as I could and I know that I needed help from everyone in the club as well."