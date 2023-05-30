Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon says Jorg Schmadtke will bring a "wealth of knowledge and experience" to his new role as Liverpool's sporting director.

The 59-year-old joins the Reds after undertaking the same role at Wolfsburg for more than four years and replaces Julian Ward at Anfield.

"Firstly, I would like to welcome Jorg to Liverpool Football Club in the knowledge that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us," Gordon told the club's official website., external

"Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for Jurgen Klopp, in keeping with our ongoing endeavour to keep growing and developing the club in all areas.

"At the same time as we welcome Jorg, we must also bid a fond farewell to Julian Ward, who has served us with unstinting diligence, fortitude and energy in a number of roles, the most recent one being sporting director.

"We wish Julian and his young family the very best for the future and thank him for everything he has done for Liverpool FC during the past 11 years."