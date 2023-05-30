McNulty's prediction review: Brentford

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

The great Brentford story continues with a perfect end to the season and victory over Manchester City completing a double over the champions. The Bees are west London's highest-placed club and deservedly so after another outstanding season under manager Thomas Frank.

Brentford are a united force on and off the field and produced so many high points such as winning at Manchester City, sweeping past Manchester United and Liverpool at home while also picking up three points at Chelsea and Spurs.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, and they will be hit by striker Ivan Toney's eight-month ban for breaking FA betting rules, Brentford are in the Premier League to stay.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 15th

What McNulty said in August: "Thomas Frank showed himself to be a shrewd operator and I fancy the Bees to stay up again, although they will need to make another good start."

