With Roy Hodgson confirmed as Crystal Palace manager for the 2023-24 season, we asked you for your thoughts.

You have replied in your droves.

Here's how you answered whether it was a good decision:

Simon: Absolutely, 100%. Roy has a good squad that is maybe three players short. As long as we sign a striker (more if we sell any on) then we are pretty close to having a very competitive squad. Playing how we did last season for 10 games, if we continue then a place between seventh and 10th is possible. Breaking the 50-point barrier is key. In Roy I trust!

Nick: Hodgson staying at Crystal Palace is a massive result for us and represents stability. Many will say it lacks glamour - however, Palace spent next to nothing for him previously and our squad is now different. The only difficulty being, with him again in the dugout, the board will refuse to invest in the team as he will get results. Mark my word they’ll barely spend a penny, if not at all.

Matt: Now isn't the time to judge if this is a good appointment or not. It should be done next May when looking at two factors - finishing position in the league and who ultimately takes over from Roy. The board will have had over a year to find a successor. If they don't have someone lined up, they have only themselves to blame.

Adam: I'm hoping this is an interim appointment to mentor a potential long-term manager. Otherwise we will be back to the same situation when he leaves again

Jimbo: Oh dear. A great man but not an example of innovation for the club.

