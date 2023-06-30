Carlton Morris is a "proper leader" who "deserves the opportunity" to play in the Premier League, says Luton manager Rob Edwards.

"He’s a brilliant person to have in our squad," said Edwards.

"Whenever I spoke about him or was asked about him, it was his all-round game and what he brought to the team, whether it was hold-up play, work-rate, headers, defensive headers in his own box from corners. It was everything that he gave the team, as well as the goal threat.

“He’s got great experience now, but he’s a good age, someone who is really hungry, and he deserves the opportunity now to have a go in the Premier League.

“If you look over the last 10 years plus, there have been a lot of strikers that have done well in the Championship, stepped up and then have gone and done well in the Premier League as well, and let’s hope Carlton is one of them.

“He played through a lot of pain last season, he didn’t want to miss a minute. He’s a proper leader, he’s got a voice and people respect him. The fans love him, we love him – he knows that – and I think he responds well to that as well."