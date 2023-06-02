Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown says he is "fascinated" by how the local rivals will set up against each other in the FA Cup final.

He has had a go at picking his starting XIs for the latest episode of the Football News Show and offers some suggestions for how Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag can hurt their opponents.

There's also a surprise inclusion for a United midfielder who has not had too many starts during the final months of the season.

Do you agree with his line-up?

Have your say over here

Watch the full episode over here on BBC iPlayer