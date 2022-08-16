Jurgen Klopp said Darwin Nunez has let his team mates down after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Nunez is the second Liverpool player to be sent off on his first Premier League appearance at Anfield after Joe Cole against Arsenal in 2010.

Klopp said: "Darwin knows he let his team-mates down. I will leave him alone for a night and then talk to him tomorrow.

"Of course it was a red, he was provoked but that is not how he should behave.

"It was not a reaction we want to see. He knows he will be challenged in this way, centre-halves will do that, but it is not a reaction we want.

"But we will use the time productively. We will use the suspension for physical work to make him strong - not a punishment but to make him stronger."

