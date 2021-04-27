This was another attractive fixture that suffered due to the absence of fans. Lots of good players on show but with no audience to perform to the game petered out.

My interest tended to centre on the contest in midfield between Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Leeds United's Phillips. I've mentioned Phillips before in my team of the week and rate him very highly.

His performance against Fernandes was impressive. The England midfielder not only relished the battle with the Portuguese star but frustrated the life out of Manchester United.

Fortunately for Leeds, Manchester United didn't start with Fernandes and Paul Pogba, had they done so Phillips might have had his work cut out.