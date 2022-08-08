Pascal Gross scored twice as Brighton stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford in their opening match of the 2022-23 season.

It was his sixth goal against Sunday's opponents and he told BBC Radio Sussex: "A brilliant start for us and I'm happy I could score two goals obviously.

"Winning at Old Trafford is big always, three points, first game of the season, we couldn't ask for much more today.

"We all stuck to the game plan and went for it. A good performance in the first half and then if you play away in a big stadium and concede to be 2-1 it's going to be a tough 25 minutes.

"For me what I am proudest of is the way we dug in, defended for our lives with everyone helping each other. It showed great team spirit and that is why we deserved to win."

You can listen to Gross speak to BBC Radio Sussex Sport by hitting play above