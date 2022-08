Everton had been linked with Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, 26, but Toffees boss Frank Lampard has decided to walk away from the deal. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Besiktas hope to finalise a deal for Everton's Dele Alli so that the former England midfielder, 26, can be in the stands for Sunday's game against Fatih Karagumruk. (MailOnline), external

