West Ham 0-2 Man City: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

West Ham United walked out in a packed London Stadium to thunderous cheers but departed in virtual silence as they were swept aside by Manchester City.

They looked nothing like the side that pushed City all the way in a 2-2 draw on the penultimate weekend of last season at the conclusion of a fine campaign.

West Ham will be much better than this and context demands that it must be stated they were facing an outstanding side who will punish other teams a lot more heavily than this as the season goes on.

What was most disappointing about the Hammers’ performance was the passive acceptance of their fate from so early on in a performance which eventually drew groans of frustration from the home support, who wanted to start their season by upsetting the champions.

It is only one game but Moyes will demand an instant improvement, which he will get from a good squad with new additions to come.