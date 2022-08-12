Sutton's predictions: Southampton v Leeds

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Leeds got off to a good start by beating Wolves and they are one of my tips for relegation, which means they will probably win this week too.

Southampton got spanked by Tottenham last weekend after taking the lead.

Saints have gone to a back three after using it in pre-season, and although going to Spurs was a very difficult start to the season for them, it is hard to tell how damaging that defeat will be.

Because I've got Leeds going down, they can't keep on winning - I saw the stat on MOTD2 that, if a team takes eight points from their first five games, they have a 96% chance of staying in the Premier League.

So, I am going to go with Southampton to bounce back here - although I'm not entirely sure how they will do it.

Serge's prediction: 0-1

Leeds will snatch this one.

Find out how Sutton and Pizzorno think the rest of the weekend's action will go and vote on the result you expect here