Hakeem: City have had three big chances to win the Champions League in the last few years. Yet they are here chasing it. And this time is probably the most difficult one considering going through Madrid and Liverpool. The way to be champions for Pep's team isn't going to be easy at all.

Timothy: I am confident that we will go through to the final. We just have to keep our focus and hopefully we will make it... C'mon City!

Dylan: I can’t see Man City not scoring again and with Cancelo and hopefully Walker back I can’t see Madrid scoring two to take it to extra-time, never mind three to win it. We are flying at the minute.

Anon: We played really well for the first 30 minutes and had them completely rattled but we’re going to regret not being clinical. There were too many mistakes at the back. I am not confident going to the Bernabeu only one goal ahead.

How are you feeling about City's Champions League chances? Let us know