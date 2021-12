Allan Saint-Maximin was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Newcastle drew 1-1 with Manchester United at St James' Park.

Saint-Maximin was his usual dazzling self on the ball, ghosting past defenders until he was withdrawn because of injury. He gave his side the lead inside 10 minutes when he cut it in from the left and fired a fine finish into the far corner.

