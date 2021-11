Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 24, is being monitored by West Ham. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, the Reds could renew interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore with the club prepared to lower their asking price to about £20m for the 25-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract. (Football Insider), external

