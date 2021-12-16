Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle: Howe reaction

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe talking to BBC Sport: "We really competed, the lads gave everything to the game. We had a plan and scored a great goal.

"The game turns on a decision I can't understand, the game should have been stopped [before Liverpool's equaliser]. I can't believe Mike [Dean] hasn't stopped the game, Isaac [Hayden] was holding his head and we had two players down.

"It shows how goals change games. The game changes on that incident and the crowd gets behind them. We are on the wrong end of the 50-50 calls at the moment."