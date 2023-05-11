'Southampton would have more points if they had kept Hasenhuttl'

Sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl, the club's summer transfer strategy and the decisions to loan out Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens rank highly on BBC Radio Solent's top 10 reasons for Southampton's impending relegation.

Adam Blackmore pushed for the Austrian's dismissal to be high on the list and argued Saints would be in a better position should they have kept him in charge.

"I think it was important," Blackmore said. "I think they would have had more points if they had kept him."

Hasenhuttl departed St Mary's with the club in 18th place in the Premier League - they are currently bottom with three games to play.

Southampton fan Rob placed the summer signing policy just below Hasenhuttl's dismissal, arguing, "If they had got the transfers right, it would not matter what happened with Bednarek and Stephens."

Stephens has spent the season on loan at 14th-placed Bournemouth while Bednarek spent the first half of the season on loan at Aston Villa where he started only once.

Since his return, he has started all but two of Saints' Premier League fixtures.

Listen to the full discussion on BBC Sounds