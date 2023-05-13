Kilmarnock 2-0 Livingston: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston's form has deserted them since the turn of the year. It's now just two wins in 11 league games. At one point they were in the race for Europe, but have the worst defensive record in the league in 2023.

That means they're relying on quality up the other end, but apart from flashes from Joel Nouble and the odd set piece, they did not offer much yet again.

David Martindale's side could yet break an unwanted away record - they've now equalled Dundee United's run in 2000 of seven away losses in a row without scoring. That would have been unthinkable at the turn of the year.