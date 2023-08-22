Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

As a Manchester United fan, completing a dream transfer worth £72m is bound to attract a certain amount of pressure. And it has become clear that Rasmus Hojlund has a significant job on his hands.

The 20-year-old is expected to require a period to adapt after Erik ten Hag selected him as his new star striker this summer.

But United's wastefulness and lack of decisiveness in their opening two games of the season are a worry that many will look at him to solve.

According to Opta, United created six big chances against Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur. Only Brighton and Newcastle United created more.

Ten Hag's side also accumulated an xG worth 4.42 - the fifth highest in the opening two gameweeks. What came of both statistics? One goal.

United collapsed in the second half of Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham. But they had the better of the first period and most of the chances.

There is a sense of crisis around the Red Devils' start to the season. But the numbers don't lie. A far better team is the result if Ten Hag adds a reliable goalscorer.

Hojlund has to be that if this season is to be a success.