Hibernian 2-3 St Mirren: Analysis

A tactical masterplan from Stephen Robinson and a stroke of luck combined to give his St Mirren side the upper hand against Hibs.

The luck came in the shape of the forced introduction of speedy striker Toyosi Olusanya and the Englishman exploited Hibs' lack of pace in central defence.

St Mirren also targeted Allan Delferriere, the former Standard Liege midfielder being asked to deputise at right-back, and it led to the out of sorts Belgian being withdrawn after only 29 minutes along with Josh Campbell.

Those Hibs changes, and the introduction of 36-year-old journeyman striker Adam Le Fondre, looked to be have swung a pulsating second half the way of Lee Johnson and his side.

However, just when they looked like they were going to match their European Jekyll and Hyde act and take all three points, the frailties exposed by part-timers Inter Club D'Escaldes in Andorra came back to haunt them.

For St Mirren, the recovery mode continues after the dismal defeat by Montrose that started their season in the Viaplay Cup and ending a run of three straight losses at Easter Road will give them renewed belief that they can match last season's top-six finish.