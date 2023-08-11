Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Wow. Genuinely the most surprising and exciting transfer of my life supporting Liverpool. From haggling over a few million for a relegated 19-year-old in Romeo Lavia, to usurping Chelsea for their prime target...

And it all played out in the middle of the night. Most of the Liverpool supporters I know couldn't go to bed and were up manically refreshing their phones instead.

£111m is absurd money. Completely absurd. But when you balance it out against the outrageous £35m bargain that was Alexis Mac Allister, it feels Liverpool and Brighton will get out of this about even.

Moises Caicedo is exceptional. He's everything we need. Durable, fast, hard-working, tenacious and brilliant defensively. He's what Naby Keita should have been and the closest thing we've had to Javier Mascherano since the Argentine left.

I doubted Liverpool's top-four credentials before this news, but he will fill the gaping hole in the squad and now anything is possible.

The attack is brilliant, the midfield has been revamped and Liverpool already have the world's best goalkeeper. One new defender and the Reds are set to compete on all fronts.

Caicedo is the best young holding midfielder on the planet and FSG have pulled it out of the bag when it looked like they'd given up caring.