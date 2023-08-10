Despite a positive first pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino, Champions League qualification may be too big of an ask for Chelsea, says former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

“I think they will bounce back this year and improve dramatically," Brown told The Far Post Podcast. "I wouldn't put it past Pochettino to make them more competitive and threatening.

"I wouldn't rule them out of top four, but I do think it’s a stretch. Historically, when a team is at the top of the tree and they’ve fallen down, it’s taken them a while to get back.

"When you sign that many players, you’ve got some serious decisions to make and I think they’ve employed someone who will quickly work out who’s on board and who is not.

"I think they will be a lot harder to beat this year and have a lot more threats, but it might not be immediately that they come back fighting.

"With two more transfer windows in January and next summer, then we will see them back where they belong."

Chelsea begin the new campaign by hosting Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

