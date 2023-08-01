Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Tottenham are to give tickets for Sunday's pre-season match with Shakhtar Donetsk to families in north London who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine.

The game has been arranged to help raise funds for Shakhtar's charitable arm. Tottenham have said they will make a "financial contribution" in addition to the net proceeds from ticket sales.

Children from displaced Ukrainian families will be mascots at the game.

Ukrainian pop star Olya Polyakova will sing her country's national anthem before kick-off and will be accompanied by a visual tribute to the work being done to support those affected by the ongoing conflict.