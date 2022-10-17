Mason Mount says Chelsea showed they can deliver manager Graham Potter’s demand to “suffer” in games as they ground out a win at Aston Villa.

The Blues faced 18 shots at Villa Park but two goals from Mount gave them a fourth win in a row in all competitions and four-straight clean sheets.

"We know we can do better, but we stuck it out, dug in and got the win," said Mount. "The gaffer says a lot we have got to suffer in games sometimes. We did that.

“We know as players in the game we're not going to have the ball for the whole game. We are playing against top opposition who are going to have the ball and have chances.

"We have got to suffer through those times. I felt like we did that in the first half. The game didn't feel right, but the most important thing was we came through and got into half-time 1-0. Then we can take a breather, speak, and see where we could change.”

On his first goals of the season Mount added: "You never want to start the season without scoring for that long, but it happened to me last season, so I know how to deal with it."