L﻿ivingston manager David Martindale believes an already competitive Scottish Premiership is only going to ramp up over the next three games as teams vie to be in the best position before the World Cup break.

“I think everybody is putting a bit more into these games because you know you only have three games before you’re off for five weeks," said the Livi boss ahead of facing Hibs on Friday night.

“There’s that wee added element to it – let’s try and pick up as many points as we can and see where it takes us.

“Everybody is going to be in the same boat. It’s going to be a really, really competitive league. It is just now, but I think it’s going to get more intense after the World Cup. So these next three games for everyone are really important.

“There’s no divine right at this level with the three teams we have got coming up that we can go and pick points up. Out with probably the Old Firm, you are not guaranteed points against anyone. We are not a million miles away from each other.”