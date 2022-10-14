Motherwell fans desperate to see Louis Moult make the first start of his second spell will likely have to wait a little longer.

The striker has made four appearances off the bench since arriving on loan from Burton Albion, but is still building up fitness before a tantalising partnership with Kevin van Veen can be unleashed.

"Nobody wants to see Louis playing and starting for us more than me," said manager Steven Hammell.

"It's not been ideal, we want to get him on the pitch more and that's not been able to happen yet. Patient is probably the right word for it.

"I think it would be good to work with him and Kevin (van Veen) as well, it would give us a different option and dynamic to our team. We will see that at some point, hopefully it's not too long."