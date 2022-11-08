J﻿enna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Another column and another disappointing week for Motherwell, this time with defeat to 10-man Hearts. I try not to sound overly negative or repetitive but the same issues are on display each week.

Our defence is nowhere near as strong as we need it to be. And up front, although we have Louis Moult back from injury, he is still unable to play a full game.

There is still potential in the squad and Steven Hammell but they're letting the same mistakes play out time and again.

We do need some serious investment once the winter transfer window opens.

Hammell was thrown into the deep end in his first managerial role, however I do still believe he is the man for the job.

The honeymoon period is over and there are plenty of valid criticisms to be made of him. However, Graham Alexander brought the majority of these players to the club and Hammell hasn't had the opportunity to build his ideal squad yet.

Motherwell's trip to face St Johnstone on Saturday is huge, as on current form Wednesday's game against Celtic may as well be written off.

It's tough times at the moment but I do believe Motherwell will come out the other end stronger if we treat the World Cup break as a kind of pre-season training camp.