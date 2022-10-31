West Ham played well "for only 10 minutes" at Old Trafford and should have had a go from the start against Manchester United.

T﻿hat's the view of their former midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he was disappointed David Moyes' side did not have more attacking intent in Sunday's 1-0 defeat.

"﻿I don't really think they gave a go of it," he said. "If they'd had the approach of the final 10 minutes from the start then it could have been a different game.

"﻿Teams are just so fearful of losing and showing too much respect. You have a much better chance when you actually have a go - like Leeds did against Liverpool at Anfield.

"You only saw that from the last 10 minutes from West Ham."

E﻿x-Aston Villa full-back Neil Taylor agreed, arguing that the Hammers played for the perfect away performance, but did not pull it off.

"﻿In the first half, Manchester United kept turning the ball over, but West Ham did not punish them," he said. "If they'd nicked a goal, it would have been a perfect away performance but they did not manage it."

