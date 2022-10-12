W﻿e asked your views on whether Jesse Marsch is still the right coach for Leeds.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

R﻿obert: When Marsch arrived, I said he would be gone by Christmas 2022. I have not changed my mind on that. Bielsa was the entertainer and his side produced great-value-for-money football (win or lose). Over time, with better players added - including a quality striker - he would have got us quiet high in this league.

T﻿om: Leeds' hierarchy haven’t learned from last season. We need a new striker who is able to score regularly. Our football is frantic, with no control or team cohesion. I don’t rate Marsch - I hope we have a very good plan B in place now.

A﻿lan: Marsch is out of his depth in this league, just as he was in the Bundesliga. There is a reason Leipzig parted company with him so quickly, and Leeds need to do likewise. The team was plagued by injuries last season. While Bielsa was stubborn, I think he would have still kept us up with the players coming back from injury at the end of the campaign.

T﻿am: Once Marsch stops the incessant fouling and learns when to make substitutions - ie. a lot earlier in the game - he will amass the points. In fairness, he inherited a dreadful defence that remains in place. We play well, but it’s not his fault the players can’t shoot well. He is hopefully staying.

G﻿raham: He's new to the Premier League and he needs to learn how to win at this level rather than where he's been previously. That may well mean changing the formation being used, or setting up not to lose. However, if he can't quickly string some better performances together to build some momentum, I don't think he'll survive the season.

G﻿eorge: Yes, we need to give Jesse Marsch time. He can't be blamed for losing our two best players in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, and he's done a good job in replacing them with Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams. The team needs time to gel in the Premier League. We should finish the bottom six to eight, which is the main aim.