He says he hopes to hand the managerial reins over to Unai Emery with two wins. Danks says Emery is an exciting appointment for the club and enjoyed watching his Villarreal team in the Champions League. The pair have yet to speak.

Danks, who was assistant to Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard, has not spoken to the club about his role in the new set-up. He says they can have those talks after this game.

He says Eddie Howe has done a great job at Newcastle and thinks they will be fighting at the top end of the table for many seasons to come.

Left-back Lucas Digne has trained all week and midfielder Boubacar Kamara is getting closer to a return.

The Villa assistant boss says it has whetted his appetite for being a coach, as he enjoys being on the training pitch, and he is not focused on landing a managerial job.

He says the players have been excellent and have responded to the past few weeks magnificently.

Danks says captain John McGinn is a great professional and person and did well in their last game despite the headlines around his role.

The Brummie says he loves representing the Midlands in his managerial role and cites Wolves counterpart Steve Davis as another example.

