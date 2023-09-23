Burnley boss Vincent Kompany speaking to BBC Sport: "We are very calm. We knew we had a very tough start in terms of the fixtures. We’ve put in a performance today and showed signs we could have had a result. We’ve shown signs of being an exciting team.

"The start is difficult in terms of results, but hopeful. I don’t see any reason to think this team lacks character or margin to grow. We’re prepared for this. We could win the first five or lose the first five, it doesn’t make us any better or worse.

"Hopefully the fans can rest assured we’re working 24/7 behind the scenes. We’ve seen improvements today, hopefully more in the weeks to come.

"Every game we’ve been dangerous. We didn't take our moments. The belief has to be there that we will. For us, it’s maybe about creating more and believing this team will get better as the season goes on.

"Losing is hard but if you can process it in the right way, it's the best way to learn. The results will come, that’s the belief that has to live in you."