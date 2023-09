John Bennett, BBC World Service Sport at Turf Moor: "The post match celebrations summed up the relationship that’s developing between the Tottenham fans and Ange Postecoglu.

"He was last off the pitch to acknowledge the sustained applause from the away end. There was so much to admire about Spurs today but what stood out was the Son and Maddison partnership.

"They look like they’ve been playing together for years.

"Ange-ball continues to impress."

Get Tottenham news and analysis sent to you