Betis win 'gets a bit of favour back with the fans'

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson believes that the win over Real Betis on Tuesday takes some of the pressure of Michael Beale and his players, and sets the Ibrox side up for a successful Europa League campaign.

"Off the back of the Old Firm game, Michael Beale needed some big results," Thompson said. "He got one at St Johnstone, and tonight was a better team performance against a good side in Real Betis.

"At times they had to ride their luck a wee bit, but they showed enough quality in that second half.

"They were piling the pressure on playing higher, and you felt the goal would come. When it did arrive, the question then was would they be able to see the game out, and get a clean sheet in European football, which they have struggled to do.

"You've got to give them massive credit. It's such a huge result for the club - I think they can win all their home games. It also gets a bit of favour back with the fans."