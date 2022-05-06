Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton face Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

Andre Gomes is back in the squad and available, but Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey won't feature.

He said "we showed a fantastic spirit, performance and work ethic" in beating Chelsea and said "there was a really good collective feeling".

That win gave everyone "a nice bounce" but Lampard said "it's critical and crucial that we approach these games with a real understanding and focus".

He said: "At the moment we've got a group of players who are hungry, who are fighting from what we've seen in recent games."

On his FA charge, Lampard said: "It’s an emotional game and my first job is to protect Everton for the players, for the club and for the fans."

He said Richarlison's incident with the flare "is being looked at" and that the club are doing everything they can to communicate as best they can.

On Burnley playing before the Toffees, he said: "Ideally it doesn’t affect how you prepare and perform, that is completely on us."

On whether winning away from home will be vital to stay in the Premier League, he said: "If we want to take things into our own hands it’s hugely important we affect it."

