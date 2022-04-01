Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney says defender Ryan Porteous can go on and become a “really good centre-half internationally” as he prepares to miss four of the club's next five games through suspension.

Porteous was sent off in the side's last Premiership match against Aberdeen, triggering a three-match suspension which will increase to four after an appeal by the club was thrown out.

The player will now miss games against Dundee United and Hearts along with the first two Premiership matches after the split, but will be available for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden in two weeks' time.

“I still genuinely felt that we could have had it [the ban] overturned," said Maloney.

“It was tough for Ryan. He has obviously had a lot of things like this through this season. Some on the field and some off but that’s my job as manager to support him and really work with him.

“That’s something that we really need to improve on, make sure that he is available for more games than what he has been this season. I think if we can do that, and we have to do that next season and believe in his talent, I really do believe he can be a really good centre-half internationally as well.”