Leicester 0-0 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
- Published
Leicester City are unbeaten in six games in the league on home soil (W3 D3), their longest run without defeat at home since a run of 11 between April and December 2019 (W8 D3).
Aston Villa are without a win in five Premier League games (D1 L4), after winning three in a row before that; they last endured a longer winless run in the top-flight between February and July 2020 (10 games without a victory).
Villa have played more Premier League games on St George’s Day without ever winning than any other side in the competition (5 – D3 L2).
The Foxes failed to find the back of the net at home in the Premier League for the first time in 10 games, after drawing a blank in two in a row directly before that, against Arsenal and Chelsea.