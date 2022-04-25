Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's recent woes on the pitch have mirrored their uncertainty off it as the club waits for new owners to take charge and give it new direction.

Recent defensive problems have not been helped by news that Antonio Rudiger is set to leave at the end of the season after failing to agree a new deal despite being offered a contract of more than £200,000 a week.

But this late victory gave Stamford Bridge a huge lift even if it looked as if Jorginho had thrown away Chelsea's best chance when his under-hit penalty was easily gathered by the West Ham goalkeeper.

It looked like Chelsea's attempt to penetrate West Ham's defensive wall, marshalled by the evergreen Mark Noble, would flounder - only for Christian Pulisic to pounce with a last-gasp winner.

The Hammers had been happy to soak up the pressure and went closer to scoring through Andriy Yarmolenko and Said Benrahma, although the latter's saved effort was deemed offside.

Indeed, they will be distraught they did not get anything from the game after a sterling display, with Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio all starting on the bench and Craig Dawson the unfortunate man to see red.