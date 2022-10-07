There could be a return for Bournemouth midfielders Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson, who are back in full training.

Ryan Fredericks is also expected to be fit but this game comes too soon for Junior Stanislas. Captain Lloyd Kelly remains out.

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi faces several weeks out after aggravating a hamstring injury during Monday's win over Nottingham Forest.

Nampalys Mendy is sidelined with a knee problem.

