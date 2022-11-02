M﻿ark Mitchener, BBC Sport

With the World Cup approaching, fans’ thoughts are beginning to turn towards Qatar - with plenty of debate over who is rumoured to be on England boss Gareth Southgate’s 55-man longlist submitted to Fifa, let alone in the final 26.

Historically, only two men have gone to a World Cup as a current Bournemouth player - striker Colin Clarke scored for Northern Ireland at the 1986 tournament, while four years later, Gerry Peyton was the Republic of Ireland’s reserve goalkeeper.

This time around, Cherries fans can realistically anticipate at least two, possibly three or even four players to root for on the big stage.

Kieffer Moore and Chris Mepham can be reasonably sure of their places with Wales, having featured regularly in qualifying and at Euro 2020. However, David Brooks’ carefully managed recovery from serious illness has kept him out of the international reckoning.

If Moore and Mepham are on the plane, Philip Billing is in the departure lounge. Despite having won only three caps, he has been a regular in Denmark’s recent squads, albeit often in the role of unused substitute, with the attacking midfield role he fills for the Cherries usually being occupied by Christian Eriksen.

Waiting in the standby line at check-in is Marcos Senesi, reported by media in Argentina to be on their longlist for Qatar. Having debuted off the bench against Estonia in June, "El Gladiador" (as he was nicknamed by Feyenoord fans) has impressed for Bournemouth in recent weeks, but did not feature in September’s internationals and may just miss out.