Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It was heartening to see so much empathy online towards Julen Lopetegui, who appears to have put family before career in declining a job at Wolves. It is easy to think of players and managers as if on a computer game screen, moved at will between clubs and countries. For the second time, Lopetegui has looked like becoming Wolves coach only to not actually arrive, but the news was received respectfully.

And it has left Wolves in a bind. With such an obvious wish to appoint Lopetegui, does it matter the next person they approach will know he was not top of their list? Probably not. A Premier League manager job remains attractive and Wolves have achieved enough to have a strong profile.

Recently, we have assumed the solution comes from a spin of the Rolodex of the elite-level agent Jorge Mendes. Therefore, discussions about a new Wolves boss takes on a different tone to that a few miles away among West Bromwich Albion supporters, where organisation and motivational qualities of Sean Dyche are cited for fans having him high on their list. Coaches of this style – or indeed any British managers – are rarely linked with Wolves.

Perhaps this is the Mendes connection, but it also reflects the aspirations of fans for an adventurous style of football, releasing the squad’s creativity. Understandable but, by looking at the horizon, there is a danger of missing the iceberg straight ahead.

Wolves’ next fixtures are against other early strugglers – easier in theory, but bringing additional pressure. Are Wolves relegation candidates? They ought not to be, but unless they win games – which they haven’t looked like doing very often– they are.

The new manager’s first priority must be to ensure against the drop.